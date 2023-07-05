Northeast Global Investors Summit Roadshow in Hyderabad attracts over 300 registrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:18 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region conducted the 2nd Roadshow of the Northeast Global Investors Summit in Hyderabad which attracted more than 300 participants.

Senior government officials representing the Ministry of DoNER, State governments of the Northeastern region, officials from FICCI (Industry Partner), and Invest India (Investment Facilitation Partner), provided insightful guidance to investors on emerging opportunities in the key sectors of the region, a press release said.

K Moses Chalai, Secretary, North Eastern Council pointed out that the North East has a bright, talented and educated workforce and urged investors to take advantage of the thriving ecosystem.

Harpreet Singh said, “The region needs people from the private sector to come and invest. With all the infrastructure that is coming up, the cost of logistics is reducing. The cost of living is already low, promoting cost competitiveness. There are high-quality regional resources and products.”