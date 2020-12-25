Nostalgic moments with pen expo

Some vintage and rare collection of pens with prices ranging from Rs 3 to a whopping Rs 1.4 lakh have been displayed at the expo

Hyderabad: Ink doesn’t run dry for those writers who find an occasion to write. But the deeply penetrating world of technology, along with the growing gamut of gadgets and electronic devices, has left little scope for the avocation.

Calligraphist Y Mallikarjun Rao’s ‘Pen Expo’ is trying to revive the lost practice. “A pen is not just mightier than a sword. It is powerful than a keyboard as it scientifically changes the psyche of a person who is constantly involved in mindful writing. Research says it enhances memory and concentration among students,” says Mallikarjun, who has been training students for 24 years.

Some vintage and rare collection of pens with prices ranging from Rs 3 to a whopping Rs 1.4 lakh have been displayed at the expo. One of the famous names among ebonite pen makers was Misak from Hyderabad. Misak Pen Store which was once a popular brand in the city, founded by Kasim Husain, used to export pens to foreign lands.

“KV Ratnam is another brand that was distinctly popular in the country. The demand for fountain pens picked up when Mahatma Gandhi called for the making of Swadeshi pens. Later, KV Ratnam’s sons took over by rolling out ball pens. Brahmam Pens and Ranga Pens from Tamil Nadu were other pioneers in making dip pens. One that serves as both ink-cum-ball pen. It rotates 360 degrees. I have a collection of pens that are as old as 70 years,” says Mallikarjun, adding that the demand for fountain pens hasn’t diminished. He also flagged off a campaign Gift-a-pen-to-the needy asking people to liberally donate pens to help poor students.

Fisher space pen

Here is a pen that writes for a lifetime. Fisher Space, which costs Rs 14,000, can write in any extreme temperatures of heat and cold. “One can write 1,000 pages upside down. Infinium Space pen can write in zero gravity, underwater because of its compressible ink the pen lasts for a lifetime,” he shares.

Fancy collections

The fancy collection includes a plantable pencil for green lovers with a plant coming out soon after it is discarded after writing, a multi-colour pencil which has different colours while another one which can write on glasses. And a heavy pencil with 7mm nib, all for children.

