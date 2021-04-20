Not Curfew, but ‘Care for You’: Sajjanar

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: It is not ‘Curfew’, but ‘Care for You’, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar. Sajjanar, who was on the ground to ensure strict implementation of the night curfew, has instructed frontline warriors of the Cyberabad Police to be vigilant round the clock. He along with other senior officials visited places including Gachibowli, Miyapur, Madhapur and Hitec City to supervise the curfew on Tuesday night.

Speaking on the curfew Sajjanar said, “The night curfew is for our safety. I request the people to cooperate with us like how they did during the lockdown last year. It is not Curfew, but Care for You.”

