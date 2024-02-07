Netherlands Ambassador calls on CM Revanth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 08:56 PM

Netherlands Ambassador to India Marisa Gerards met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat

Hyderabad: Netherlands Ambassador to India Marisa Gerards met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister and the Ambassador discussed the opportunities for development of the agricultural sector in Telangana, besides establishment of an Agriculture Centre for Excellence.

This apart, participation of Netherlands in the Musi Riverfront Development project was also discussed in the meeting, according to an official statement.