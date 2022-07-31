Novotel Hyderabad Airport unveils new look

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport (NHA) unveiled a glamorous new look by launching Food Exchange, a chic dining spot and Gourmet Bar (A casual finger food and beverage outlet) in their lobby.

The hotel with its refurbishment offers a contemporary space with an elegant lobby inspired by elements of sustainability. A neutral colour palette accented by hues of vibrant crystal ball lighting from the bar ceiling, and jute lamps offer a serene ambience.

The rustic wooden furniture along with their unique serve ware elevates the dining experience. The decorative enhancements extend the functionality and add a new radiant look to the hotel.

Keeping in mind their travellers and guest needs, a co-working zone has also been created adjacent to the bar in the spacious lobby to help professionals work comfortably with uninterrupted high-speed connectivity.

The Gourmet Bar is a social dining space where guests can enjoy their signature drinks and a relaxed time with friends and family. The Bar has been revamped by giving it a chic and contemporary makeover with an eco-friendly design sensibility.

Rubin Cherian, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said, “Our focus has been to redesign and innovate the hotel premises and enhance our guest experience. Our all-new Gourmet Bar is a gastronomical delight to our customers. With our strategic location, unmatched service and unique events, we are confident to infuse vibrancy in the hospitality market.”