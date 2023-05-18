| Telangana 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras To Be Open On Saturdays

Telangana: 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras to be open on Saturdays

A total of 700 appointments including Police Clearance Certificates would be released in the Passportseva website for this Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: Considering the demand for appointments availability cycle, the Ministry of External Affairs has decided to open 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) under the Regional Passport Office in Hyderabad on Saturdays, starting from May 20.

The POPSKs which will be open are Siddipet, Adilabad, Nalgonda, Khammam, Warangal, Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad, Medak, Bhongir, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Wanaparthy, Medchal and Vikarabad.

A total of 700 appointments including Police Clearance Certificates would be released in the Passportseva website for this Saturday, on Friday at 4.30pm, the Regional Passport Officer, Dasari Balaiah said in a press release.

Appointments can be scheduled either through www.passportindia.gov.in portal or mPassportseva app.