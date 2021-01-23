Now, download your voter ID on mobile

By | Published: 6:48 pm

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has come up with a new initiative e-EPIC as part of which registered voters can now download their Electronic Photo Identity Card (EPIC) on their registered mobile and can save the same as PDF or take a print of it.

So far, the EPIC, popularly called voter-ID card, could only be collected in person at Mee Seva centres but from January 25, which is National Voter’s Day, a digital version of it, called e-EPIC can be downloaded on mobile or in a self-printable form on the computer. It is a secure PDF version of the card.

All registered voters who have a valid EPIC number are eligible to download e-EPIC from February 1 while new registrants may download the e-EPIC between January 25 and 31. The Election Commission is also planning on conducting mass awareness programs on e-EPIC in the coming months, under the campaign, “e-Voter Hua Digital, Click for EPIC”.

More info can be found on ‘voterportal.eci.gov.in‘ and ‘nvsp.in‘

