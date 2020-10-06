Now enjoy boat ride at Durgam Cheruvu

Now, one can enjoy the scenic ambience at the lake in a boat ride at Durgam Cheruvu

By | Published: 11:48 pm 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: After the launch of new cable-stayed bridge on Durgam Cheruvu, Hyderabadis have a new tourist location to relax and rejuvenate. Now, one can enjoy the scenic ambience at the lake in a boat ride with the Telangana Tourism on Tuesday launching boating facility along with a floating restaurant.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud along with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy formally launched the boating service.

Srinivas Goud said as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, new tourist locations were being developed across the State. Accordingly, the destinations were being developed at reservoirs constructed as part of the Kaleshwaram project, he said.

Focus was being laid on providing additional facilities at different tourist destinations, including Laknavaram, Somasila, Nagarjuna Sagar, Buddhavanam, KCR Eco-tourism Park in Mahabubnagar, Ananthagiri Hills and other places, he said according to a press release.

