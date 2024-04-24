Now learn Urdu – the language of poets and dreamers

By JS Ifthekhar Published Date - 24 April 2024, 05:03 PM

Hyderabad: Sometimes a humble idea can transform into something unexpected. It all started with the Urdu Kitab Mela, and now the organizers are surprised to find a surge of interest in the Urdu language itself. Amazing how one thing leads to another.

Last month when the Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Oriental Research Institute played host to a weeklong book fair, the organizers had no idea that very soon they would have to think of launching Urdu teaching classes. The humble book fair transformed into a beacon of hope for Urdu enthusiasts, breathing new life into a language many feared is fading into obscurity.

Long after the book exhibition ended, the phone at the Institute, a bastion of culture and heritage, continued to ring incessantly. Enquiries poured in from individuals eager to explore the beauty and depth of Urdu, a language steeped in poetry, history, and tradition. There were also enquiries from the US Consulate. “It is a testament to the enduring allure of Urdu despite the challenges it is facing in a rapidly modernizing world”, says Prof. S.A. Shukoor.

Buoyed by this unexpected wave of enthusiasm, the Institute has decided to embark on a new journey—a commitment to nurturing and preserving Urdu for generations to come. Giving into the popular demand, it has resolved to launch regular Urdu classes for those who seek to delve into its rich tapestry of words and meanings.

Beginning April 28 a three month Urdu speaking course is being launched at the Institute premises in Public Garden. The inaugural programme will commence at 11 am. Classes will be held three days a week i.e. – Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. The course is being offered in collaboration with the Siasat Daily and Idara-e-Adbiyate Urdu. Apart from books prepared by the Abid Ali Khan Educational Trust other basic books about Urdu will also be taught. Under the guidance of seasoned teachers one can embark on a voyage of discovery, navigating the intricate rhythms of Urdu, says course coordinator, Javeed Kamal.

Those who know Urdu but would like to fine tune its grammar and learn the niceties of the language can also join the classes. The fee for the three month course is Rs. 1000. This initiative, many feel, will illuminate the path forward for Urdu – the language of poets and dreamers.