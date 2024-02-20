Urdu Kitab Mela: A truly people’s affair

This collective effort not only celebrated Urdu literature but also served as a lifeline for struggling Urdu writers.

By JS Ifthekhar Updated On - 20 February 2024, 04:01 PM

Hyderabad: It is a book fair with a difference. In an era dominated by glitzy book fairs and grand showcases, the Urdu Kitab Mela stands out as a humble yet remarkable endeavor. No prominent publishers, no flashy setup or elaborate displays in sight. Yet this unconventional exhibition is making a positive impact. It succeeds in drawing a steady stream of visitors. Interestingly, it relies solely on the passion of book enthusiasts and the generosity of individuals to fill the space.

The three day Kitab Mela, which opened at the Abul Kalam Azad Oriental Research Institute, Public Garden, on Sunday, defies the norms of traditional book expos. And yet it manages to captivate the attention of avid readers. Visitors trickled in, drawn by the allure of discovering hidden literary gems amidst the modest collection on offer. And they are not disappointed. What sets this event apart is its grassroots nature – the books showcased here aren’t sourced from publishing giants but rather from the personal libraries of ordinary people.

Indeed, it is a true people’s affair with individuals chipping in from their own collections to enrich the exhibition. This collective effort not only celebrates Urdu literature but also serves as a lifeline for struggling Urdu writers. The idea behind organizing the book fair is to provide a platform to Urdu writers who struggle to publish books at enormous cost with little promise of returns, says Institute Director Javeed Kamal, who is also Editor of the Urdu quarterly, Reqta Naama.

A book fair is a celebration with authors, readers and publishers meeting. Talks are given and books are signed and promoted. But this expo lacks a book fair model. Books are displayed here on tables in an impromptu fashion. “This is not a commercial fair and we can’t afford such ostentatious displays”, says Javeed Kamal. The book fair, which is open from 11 a.m to 5 p.m, will conclude on February 22.

The Urdu Kitab Mela emerges as a beacon of hope for Urdu writers, offering them a much-needed platform to showcase their creations and connect with potential readers. It symbolizes a grassroots movement to preserve and promote Urdu literature, breathing new life into a literary tradition that often struggles to find its voice in a rapidly evolving world.

Amir Ali Khan, News Editor, The Siasat, who inaugurated the Kitab Mela, appreciated the efforts taken by the Institute to organize the book fair. Prof. Ashraf Rafi, Prof. S.A. Sukoor, Maulana Muzzaffar Ali Sufi were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Apart from popular fiction and poetry, there are books on religion, history, art and culture. There are also a few books in English and a good number of old journals on display. A special corner of women Urdu writers is created where books of Prof. Amina Tehseen, Dr. B.B. Raza Khatoon, Dr. Masrath Jahan, Dr. Nafeesa Khan, Tabssum Aara, and Rafia Nausheen were displayed. The best part is that the books are being offered here at jaw-dropping prices.

As visitors browse through the assorted mix of books, they aren’t just perusing pages but participating in a collective act of cultural preservation. Each book purchased represents a small victory for Urdu literature, reaffirming its relevance and resilience in an age of digital dominance.

In a world where commercialism often overshadows artistic integrity, the Urdu Kitab Mela serves as a reminder of the enduring power of grassroots initiatives and the profound impact of community-driven endeavors. As long as there are individuals passionate about literature, there will always be spaces like the Urdu Kitab Mela, where books find their rightful place in the hearts and homes of readers.