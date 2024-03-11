Now take a tour at Hyderabad’s first Vineyard and Resort, Sera

| Now Take A Tour At Hyderabads First Vineyard And Resort Sera

Ever imagined wandering through lush vineyards, plucking ripe grapes straight from the vine? At Hyderabad's first vineyard resort, Sera, this dream can now become a reality.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 11 March 2024, 11:20 PM

Nestled amidst the picturesque Rimmanguda, just a 60km drive from the city, Sera offers an idyllic escape for grape enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

Spanning 36 acres of lush grape farms and complemented by a four-acre resort, Sera seamlessly blends two decades of grape farming expertise with the burgeoning trend of agritourism.

“This started as a family business of grape farming, which we have been doing for 20 years now. During Covid, we thought adding the resort to our farm,” said Ram Vardhan Reddy, Managing Director of Sera Vineyard and Resort.

Beyond the vineyard, Sera boasts an array of amenities designed to cater to every whim and fancy. From cosy cottages and villas exuding rustic charm to banquet halls and lawns for events, they also have a swimming pool, an in-house restaurant, and more.

For those who enjoy fresh juices, one can indulge in the essence of the vineyard with Sera”s in-house grape juice, crafted from the fresh grapes of the estate. They charge Rs. 100 per glass for their grape juice.

“Visitors can take a tour of the vineyard while staying at the resort if they wish to, we are also open to guests who are not staying with us, anyone can come down to take a tour of the vineyard,” he added.

Whether one opts for a leisurely stay amidst the vineyards or simply wishes to partake in a tour, one can visit this place that will captivate the senses and rejuvenate the soul.

For those seeking a brief respite from the daily grind, they also have day outing packages, which they have introduced this March. The prices for resort stays start at Rs. 5999 for two guests and go up according to the number of guests and the type of cottage or villa one would like to choose.