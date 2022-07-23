NRI students in Gulf feel sigh of relief as CBSE announced results

By Irfan Mohammed Published: Published Date - 05:51 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

CBSE Topper in Jeddah, Avanthika Ajay Menon NRI students in Gulf feel sigh of relief as CBSE announced results Most schools excelled in class 10, 12 exams.

Jeddah: Most Indian schools in the Gulf region have excelled in the latest CBSE exams of grade 10 and 12 despite challenges posed by the pandemic that not only disrupted classes but also changed the format of exams.

The students were surprised to find the news of examination results as they were unaware of the exam results when they woke up on Friday morning.

The NRI students in the gulf region feel a sigh of relief as they were concerned over the delay in CBSE grade 12 results as most of the students return home and some are planning to go to Canada, UK and European countries to pursue undergraduate courses where preparation for the beginning of new academic year in full swing.

Jeddah’s Indian International School excelled in both class 10 and 12 according to Principal, Dr. Muzaffar Hassan.

Avanthika Ajay Menon secured 98.6 marks while Anaum Nila Irfan scored 96.6 per cent and Nashwa Mushtak secured 96.4 marks in grade 12 exams in IISJ. IISJ has achieved 100 per cent pass in grade 10 exams, said Muzaffar Hassan.

Yeshfeen Fatima with 98.4 per cent topper in grade 10 exams in IISJ, while Suha Nowfel Phutyavettil with 97.4 stood as second and Dhanusri Subramaniyan came third in the school with 97 per cent marks.

Also, Indian International School in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, the largest school affiliated to CBSE outside India, has secured 99 per cent passage in grade 12, according to Mahenaz Fareed, Principal.

Preetha Shivanandam with 98.4 per cent stood as school topper, while Liyana Thayyil with 96 per cent came as second in the school.

The UAE is top among the Gulf region where nearly 10,000 students appeared for grade 12 exams for this year. Atharva Tyagi of Abu Dhabi who scored 99.4 per cent, Aryan Muraleedharan of Dubai with 99 per cent were among the top in UAE for grade 12 exams.

Abu Dhabi based twins and students of Abu Dhabi Indian School Sai Vashnavi and her brother Sai Kiran notable among results as both scored 100 in computer science and 95 each in physics. Kiran achieved full marks in math too. Overall, Kiran bagged 97.6 per cent and Vashnavi got 94.4 per cent in the grade 12 exams.

Dubai students Harini Vaithilingam, Akash Thomas and Harish Nair scored 99.4 per cent in grade 10 exams, according to reports.