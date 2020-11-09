NRI woman ends life in hotel in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: A NRI woman who had returned from Muscat and was under quarantine at a hotel in Shamshabad hanged herself to death on Saturday night.

According to the police, S Mangala (28) a native of East Godavari was living in Muscat for the last four years and returned to the country a few days ago. She was advised quarantine at a hotel before heading to her native place.

On Saturday night, Mangala hanged herself from a ceiling fan in the hotel room. The staff noticed her body and informed the RGI Airport police, who reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital mortuary where a postmortem examination was conducted on Sunday.

The family members of the woman told the police that Mangala might have slipped into depression over some family issues and had ended her life. However, the police registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of CrPC and took up investigation.

