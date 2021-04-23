NSS, Red Cross to create awareness on Covid-19

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday called for utilisation of services of the volunteers of National Service Scheme, Junior Red Cross and Youth Red Cross to create awareness on Covid-19 prevention and to promote vaccination. The Governor said that while strictly adhering to the Covid-appropriate behaviour, the volunteers can offer their services in creating awareness about the proper wearing of masks, maintaining social distance and avoiding gatherings among all the sections of the people.

As the Chancellor of all the Universities, she held a video conference with the vice-chancellors of different universities and the senior officials of the Education Department. “We may come out with the best medicines, ventilators, or oxygen supplies, but it is very important to prevent the spread of the pandemic by educating different sections of the people. Public education is very vital in the prevention of the pandemics of this nature,” said Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

