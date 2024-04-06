NT-TT auto show sees big brands

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 11:11 PM

Nalgonda: Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council, Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Saturday appreciated Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today for not only creating awareness among citizens with their news but also organising an auto show with two and four-wheeler companies to cater to the needs of people.

Participating as the chief guest at the Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today Auto Show at NG College Ground, Nalgonda, he said it was good to organise a mega auto show of this kind in Nalgonda and having the participation of Benz, Volvo, and Audi was cherry on the top.

“After the formation of Telangana State, the economic status of people has improved and so their buying power for luxury cars,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, Namasthe Telangana GM (Advt), N Surendra Rao said similar auto shows were being organised in all the district centres across the State.

He urged the people of Nalgonda to avail the benefits of the auto show which has various two and fourwheeler companies on a single platform apart from discount offers and the facility of loan.

The progamme was attended by Manager, Charan, Namasthe Telangana branch manager, T Mahender, Bureau Incharge, Marri Mahender Reddy, Edition Incharge, M Narender, Advt Manager, K Shiva Kumar, Circulation Manager, Malsur Goud, AGM Raji Reddy and others.