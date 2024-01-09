BRS seeks action against CM Revanth Reddy for breach of legislative privilege

Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister, caused a political uproar with his recent comments on the Council, comparing it to an 'Irani cafe,' and labeling its members as 'real estate dealers' during a televised interview on a news channel.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy‘s remarks likening the Council to an ‘Irani cafe’ and members to ‘real estate dealers’ during his interview to a news channel has stirred up a political storm. BRS MLCs have written to Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, urging him to refer the issue to the Privileges Committee and also the Ethics committee for necessary action.

In separate letters, MLCs MS Prabhakar and S Vani Devi said that in his interview to a vernacular news channel televised on January 7, the Chief Minister made irresponsible remarks that were defaming a Constitutional body which amounts to breach of legislative privilege.

He said these comments have caused insult, humiliation and mental agony to the Council members and also caused disrepute to the Upper House which is the constitutional body.

The BRS legislators felt that Revanth Reddy‘s derogatory remarks against MLCs, are not only condemnable, but also deserves to be reprimanded. “How can a responsible Chief Minister dub or brand all honorable members of the Council as ‘land dealers’ or ‘broker’ or any such belittling phrase?” they questioned, pointing out that the Council had several honest and upright members who dedicated their lives to arts, architecture, education, literature and other fields.