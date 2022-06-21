NTA set to conduct first session of JEE-Main from June 23

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:11 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main in 501 cities including 21 cities in the State from June 23 to 29. The entrance test will be conducted in 22 cities outside India as well.

The NTA on Tuesday released admit cards for candidates, who can download their hall ticket along with undertaking from the website, https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/, using their application number and date of birth. The admit card will not be sent by post.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card, they can contact 011 – 40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

In Telangana, the test will be conducted in cities including in Adilabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Ranga Reddy, Jagtial, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Khammam and Warangal.

The test for paper-I for BE/BTech, paper 2A for BArchitecture and paper 2B for BPlanning admissions will be conducted for three hours. Candidates appearing for both BArchitecture and BPlanning tests will have an exam duration of three hours and 30 minutes. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The second session of the entrance test will be conducted from July 21 to 30.