NTE plans to double headcount in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: US-based supplier of tools and equipment Northern Tool Equipment, which had set up its tech centre in Hyderabad in 2021 in partnership with ANSR, is on the way to double its India headcount.

The Global Capability Centre (GCC) of Northern Tool Equipment has various capabilities like finance, information technology, marketing, and data analytics along with new capabilities that it plans to include like product engineering and design, data quality and process, systems support, and expanding its HR functions in India.

Northern Tool Equipment CEO Suresh Krishna said, “Our first Northern Tool Equipment India team member started in August 2021 and we now have 35 team members across several core functions. We wanted to build our GCC in a talent rich location that would be able to best support the expansive capabilities and core functions for which we are building in India.”

Northern Tool Equipment India team is an extension of its headquarters in Burnsville, Minnesota, US and anticipate to hire its 70 team member soon and build out new capabilities in India including customer analytics, market insights, AI, data quality and process, and product engineering and design.

The Hyderabad centre plays an integral role in the operations of the company in the country and it plans to double its revenue and brick & mortar retail footprint in the next five years.

