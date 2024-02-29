NTPC announces commercial operation of STPP Unit-2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 07:53 PM

Peddapalli: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has announced the commercial operation of Unit-2 (800 MW) of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (STPP), Stage-I (2X800 MW) with effect from midnight on Friday.

Unit-2’s 72 hours trial operation, which was started on February 8, was successfully completed at 11.02 am on February 12. The unit produced more than 800 MW power. With the completion of the trail run, NTPC officials prepared plans for commercial operation declaration (COD) and announced it at midnight.

It may be recalled here that the Unit-1 (800 MW) of TSPS Phase-I started commercial production in September, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the unit-I to the nation through virtual mode from Nizamabad on October 3 last year.

Established as per the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the 5×800 MW (4,000 MW) supercritical thermal power plant is mandated to supply 85% of the energy generated there to Telangana.

The Telangana Government has made a formal request to the NTPC and Ministry of Power to allocate 100% of the power generated there to meet the increasing demand for energy in the State, but a decision is yet to be taken on it.

Since ultra-supercritical technology is used, the plant has several environment-friendly fuel-efficient features with improved cycle efficiency of 42 per cent, a unified control system and control room, gas insulated sub-station, installation of roof-top solar panels on all plant buildings, highly concentration slurry disposal system for water conservation and flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) for SOX reduction.

With the successful commissioning of Unit-2, the standalone installed capacity of NTPC reaches an impressive 58,638 MW. Furthermore, in the group category, NTPC’s commercial capacity reaches 74,758 MW.