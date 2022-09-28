NTPC conducts United India for Swachhata campaign at Charminar

Hyderabad: NTPC-Southern Region Headquarters (SRHQ) under its CSR activities in association with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) organised ‘United India for Swachhata’ campaign at Swachh Iconic Place (SIP) – Charminar, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Aimed at maintaining cleanliness/sanitation in and around the SIP, the campaign at Charminar witnessed a walkathon, cleanliness drive and Swachhata Pledge wherein officials from NTPC, GHMC and locale participated in large numbers. Mani Kant, GM (HR), NTPC-SRHQ, highlighted NTPC’s support in beautification and development works at Charminar besides asking the locals to support in cleanliness efforts.

G Guruveera Reddy, Chief Engineer/Secretary, Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA), local sanitation staff, nearby people and others joined the campaign.