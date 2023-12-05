NTPC distributes hi-pressure toilet washers to govt schools in Hyderabad

A total of 80 schools were distributed with the toilet washers in the first phase. These hi-pressure toilet washers will help in maintaining cleanliness and proper sanitation in the schools

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hyderabad: To promote sanitation among students, the NTPC Southern Region Headquarters at Secunderabad on Tuesday distributed hi-pressure toilet washers among government schools of Hyderabad at their office at Kavadiguda.

Debashish Chattopadhyay, RED (South), the chief guest, said NTPC was undertaking various initiatives for community development specially in the field of education, health, and sanitation. A total of 80 schools were distributed with the toilet washers in the first phase. These hi-pressure toilet washers will help in maintaining cleanliness and proper sanitation in the schools.

SN Panigrahi, GM(HR) highlighted the NTPC role in nation building and stressed upon the need of proper sanitation and hygiene among the school children to enable them to better healthcare and learning environment. The school management and authorities appreciated the NTPC’s efforts and support in the area of education.