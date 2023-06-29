Number of vehicles doubles in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 07:00 AM, Thu - 29 June 23

Karimnagar: The number of vehicles in the erstwhile Karimnagar district has doubled during the last nine years, from about 5.61 lakh to over 10.3 lakh.

According to officials, purchase of personal vehicles including motorcycles and cars has increased after the formation of the separate State. Besides increase of income, Covid pandemic is also one of the reasons for the increase of personal vehicles. People were scared to travel in the public transport system during the time of pandemic and many purchased their own vehicles, especially cars, to travel to other places.

Compared to 2014 figures, there is a massive jump in the number of vehicles in 2023. There is a huge spurt in the number of two wheelers followed by cars, tractors and commercial vehicles and mopeds.

According to Road and Transport department statistics, in 2014, there were 5.61 lakh vehicles in the erstwhile Karimnagar districts including Karimnagar (4,47,881), Peddapalli (41,493), Jagtial (38,795) and Rajanna-Sircilla (33,806). However, in 2023, the figure shot up to 10.30 lakh including Karimnagar (6,26,257), Peddapalli (1,25,002), Jagtial (1,48,435) and Rajanna-Sircilla (1,30,378).

If examined vehicle-wise, the number of bikes has increased to 7,16,914 from 3,94,987 in 2014 followed by cars 75,901 (37,586 in 2014), tractors and commercial vehicles 83,310 (43,957), mopeds 39,175 (29,803), goods carriage vehicles 31,347 (16,267), motor cabs 9,334 (4,561), autorickshaws 33,643 (19,548), school buses 2,396 (1,681) and other vehicles 32,649 from 11,236 in the year 2014.