Nurses at SNCU Sangareddy turn mothers to save baby

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:15 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

Sangareddy: The woman delivered a baby girl in her sixth month of pregnancy when her amniotic fluids leaked in the 26th month of her pregnancy. When the private hospital management, where she delivered the baby, told the woman Reddypally Arundhathi that there was no hope of survival of the infant since she was weighing just 600 grams.

Arundhathi and her husband Srinivas Goud approached doctors at SNCU (Special Newborn Care Unit) where the doctors were treating her for 111 long days in Kangaroo method. It is the longest time an infant spent at the SNCU since it was set up some three years ago. As the mother Arundhathi, a private teacher by profession, was finding it difficult to spend in the hospital round the clock for so many days, the nurses in the hospital turned into mothers.

In the Kangaroo method, the mother or father needs to tie the baby to their chest to give warmth to the premature baby so that the baby could improve day by day. While the mother Arundhathi could spend only four hours a day in the hospital, the 14 nurses, who attend the duties at SNCU in shifts, were giving the motherly comfort to the baby.

Since her birth on March 28 this year, the baby’s gained weight from 600 grams to 1,380 grams. Though the baby was still not strong enough to breastfeed, the doctors attending to the baby have said that she will fully recover in a couple of months. During a visit to the Hospital on Tuesday, Health Minister T Harish Rao heard the story of the baby and appreciated the nurses, who were taking care of the baby.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Dr Sathish said the baby was struggling with several complications. When several hospitals rejected to admit her saying that her survival was impossible, the doctor said that their staff put all-out efforts to save the baby.

Mother Arundhathi said that the entire credit for the survival of her baby goes to the doctors and nurses working at SNCU in Government Hospital Sangareddy. She said that one would have to spent lakhs of rupees to get such treatment in private hospitals. Nurse Sujatha, who was taking care of the baby on Tuesday, said that they will treat every infant admitted in the hospital as their own child.