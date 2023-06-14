Nutrition kits aim at good health of babies: Gangula Kamalakar

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar distributed KCR Nutrition Kits to pregnant women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar distributing nutrition kits to pregnant women in a programme held in MCHC Karimnagar.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the State government was launching the KCR Nutrition Kits programme for the good health of babies as well as pregnant women. This was a first of its kind initiative in the country, he said, after inaugurating a Comprehensive Lactation Management Centre in the Mother and Child Health Centre here on Wednesday. He also distributed nutrition kits to pregnant women.

In order to overcome the anemia problem among pregnant women, the State government had decided to provide nutrition kits each worth Rs.3,000 which comprises Horlicks, iron syrup, dates and ghee among others. The kits would be provided to pregnant women after the completion of the second and third checkup.

Other states were introducing schemes for newborn children. However, the Telangana government launched the scheme for the babies to be born, he said.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, DMHO Dr Lalitha Devi, district headquarters hospital superintendent Dr L Krishna Prasad and others were present.

