Nirmal achieved outstanding growth in health sector: Indrakaran Reddy

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the district had achieved outstanding growth in the health sector. Participating in the Medical and Health Day here on Wednesday, the Minister said the newly created district had made rapid strides in the healthcare and medical sectors.

The State government was developing hospitals on the lines of corporate ones. It has improved hospitals from rural level to district level. Various diagnostic services are being offered for free, besides strengthening infrastructure of the hospitals. The existing 50-bedded mother and child hospital would be upgraded to an 80-bedded facility by spending Rs.50 lakh soon, he said, adding that 450 beds would be available in the district headquarters hospital and other facilities located in the town.

Earlier, Reddy laid the foundation for a 50-bedded critical care block to be set up at an estimated cost of Rs.23.75 crore on the premises of the district headquarters hospital.