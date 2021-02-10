NxtWave to organise bootcamp for students

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:19 pm

Hyderabad: NxtWave, backed by iB Hubs, is organising a free Industry 4.0 tech online bootcamp to help students realise the immense opportunities in the job market. The bootcamp is being made available to the students for free and is completely online. They can attend the bootcamp from their homes/colleges. It is scheduled to happen on the 14th of February from 9am to 5pm.

Students will be introduced to seven transformative 4.0 technologies that include artificial intelligence/machine learning, internet of things, cybersecurity, full stack, blockchain, augmented reality/virtual reality and data science. They will receive 4.0 Tech 101 Certificate, get a head start in advanced technologies through hands-on sessions, gain clarity to make better career choices and learn from professionals who built world-class products.

The candidates will not need any previous coding knowledge. Students who attend bootcamp will also be a part of India’s largest 4.0 tech student community which has more than 20,000 plus students and over 500 colleges from 25 States. As part of this community, they can stay up to date with rapidly changing tech domains and the skills needed by the industry. Being a member of this community, one can also attend master classes from tech experts from Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia and Stanford. Students will be notified of the latest internships, job opportunities, events, competitions, ideations, and many more activities. Those interested to participate in the bootcamp can visit the website www.ccpb.in.

