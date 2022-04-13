Oasis Fertility launches IVF centre in Karimnagar

Additional Collector Garima Agarwal and doctors of Oasis Fertility interacting with media after launching Oasis Fertility center in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Oasis Fertility, one of the famous fertility centers in the country, has launched its full-fledged state-of-the-art IVF centre in Karimnagar on Wednesday. Additional Collector Garima Agarwal inaugurated the fertility centre.

Oasis Fertility, which has seven units in Hyderabad and one in Warangal, launched its ninth centre in Karimnagar. The IVF centre management is planning to launch its centres in Eluru, Kurnool, Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh and also scale up its operations to 50 centres across the country in the next three years.

Speaking on the occasion, Scientific Head and Clinical Embryologist of Oasis Fertility, Dr Krishna Chaitanya M said that infertility has been rising steadily due to PCOS, endometriosis, lifestyle factors, poor ovarian reserve, delayed parenthood etc. However, advanced fertility treatments were available that could help couples in overcoming infertility and having a biological child, he said.

District Medical and Health Officer, Dr Juveria, Head of the Department of Anaesthesiology, Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr SA Aasim and others were present.

