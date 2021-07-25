Oasis Fertility launches online portal

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: With the aim of removing unnecessary fears and inhibitions regarding infertility, Oasis Fertility has launched www.worldivfday.in, an exclusive one-stop destination to create awareness, increase knowledge, dispel myths and change mindsets. The site will hold awareness sessions, have blogs written by experts, a knowledge section and a Q&A page where people can post queries to be answered by experts.

The portal will serve as an A-Z guide on IVF treatment, the success of different techniques and factors like health, age, lifestyle etc., thereby helping couples in taking better informed decision regarding their parenthood journey, according to a press release.

“IVF is one of the most important medical discoveries of the 20th century and has revolutionised the field of reproductive medicine. But many couples are completely unaware of advanced fertility treatments and feel the door to parenthood is shut if they have fertility issues. We at Oasis believe in empowering couples through our knowledge portals, educative social media groups, Facebook Live, webinars, and other campaigns,” said Dr. Durga G Rao, Co-Founder and Medical Director, Oasis Fertility.

