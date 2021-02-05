Obinna Eva making his mark in Hyderabad music scene

Nigeria-born Obinna Eva’s song renditions are garnering attention not only on social media but also in Hyderabad pubs

While it is not rare to find male and female dancers from abroad making appearances, and rocking it too, in Indian films, it’s not so common to find foreigners making waves in the Indian music industry. It’s even rarer for a Nigerian-born man to captivate the hearts of Telugu and Hindi speakers with his rendition of chartbusters.

Meet Evaristus Obinna Ezeugwu, popularly known as Obinna Eva, who is making a name for himself in the city pub culture for his passionate rendering of Bollywood and Telugu film songs, which have gone viral via his YouTube channel.

Passion for music since his childhood led Obinna to be a chorister in the children’s music group right from the primary school level. This love for music continued into his high school where he was made the assistant music director and eventually the chief music director in his school in northern Nigeria.

“My music journey continued as I moved to eastern Nigeria, for pre-university studies, where I stayed with professional musicians one of whom was my sister. Later, I got an admission to pursue three-year-degree course in Computer Applications in India. Here, I took my passion forward and gave it a professional touch by recording two songs for which I shot music videos,” shares Obinna.

Obinna started working for pubs in Kakinada and later moved to Hyderabad. He has been playing in night clubs and live shows which made him quite popular. A few of his videos like Butta Bomma, Dandallayya, and Why This Kolaveri Di went viral and got him good recognition. Eva plays guitar and piano which also helps him in his singing and composing his own songs.

“My struggle is real but I have managed to record covers and mash-ups of big hit songs in the Indian, African and Western music industry from time to time. It’s not just that, I also tried for the reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa — I struggled through to the final audition rounds where I was evicted,” says the young singer who takes one day to practise one song, “sometimes two days, but I make sure I learn the song properly and perform”.

“Social media helped me showcase my talent in the right way. I used to upload videos on my YouTube channel titled ‘Obinna Eva Music’, where I’ve a growing fan base, alongside Facebook and Instagram,” shares Obinna who got recognition for some of his works like the soundtrack Dandalayya (Baahubali 2) which garnered about 8 lakhs views on Facebook.

Obinna Eva, who has plans to get into the film industry given a chance, got appreciation from Telugu film celebrities too, who keep liking his posts.

