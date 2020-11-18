Objections to rank list will be accepted till Nov 23: TSPSC

Candidates are advised to note that already a lot of time has lapsed. In order to avoid further delay in recruitment, no more representations shall be accepted after the last date, said PSC in a press release

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday said that objections to the applicants on the General Ranking List (GRL) for recruitment to the posts of Staff Nurse in the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare and Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad will not be accepted after November 23.

“Candidates are advised to note that already a lot of time has lapsed. In order to avoid further delay in recruitment, no more representations shall be accepted after the last date i.e. November 23,” the PSC said in a press release. Candidates who already have submitted their objections need not submit them again, it said.

Representations from candidates received will be forwarded to medical and health department for remarks and such remarks will be considered as final, the PSC added.

