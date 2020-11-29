Odisha logs 518 new COVID-19 cases, four fresh fatalities

Sundergarh recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 52, followed by Mayurbhanj at 49 and Cuttack at 45.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally on Sunday surged to 3,18,307 after 518 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state’s death toll to 1,734, a senior health department official said.

Of the 518 new cases, 297 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the remaining detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Sundergarh recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 52, followed by Mayurbhanj at 49 and Cuttack at 45.

Taking to Twitter, the health department said, “Regret to inform the demise of four Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.”

Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, reported two fatalities and one each succumbed to the infection in Balasore and Dhenkanal.

Since September 6, this was the first time the coronavirus death toll in a day came down to a single digit, the official said.

Odisha currently has 5,971 active cases, while 3,10,549 patients have so far recovered. Fifty-three COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to comorbidities.

The positivity rate stands at 5.43 per cent.

Over 58.63 lakh samples have been examined in the state, including 43,615 on Saturday.