Off Shore Breeze has edge in Ooty feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:40 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Udhagamandalam: The J Sebastian-trained Off Shore Breeze looks set win the Ship Rock Handicap 1500 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-III, rated 40 to 65, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 11.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Catalyst 1, Regal Kid 2, Knott So Knotty 3

2. Windsor Walk 1, Sweet Fragrance 2, Lakshanam 3

3. Off Shore Breeze 1, Bohemian Grandeur 2, Penang 3

4. Rubert 1, The Rebal2, Bohemian Star 3

5. Kings Show 1, Trending Princess 2, Star Fling 3

6. Salvador 1, Royal Eminence 2, Reign Of Terror 3

Day’s Best: Salvador.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

