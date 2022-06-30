| Offices In Hyderabads It Corridor Asked To Stagger Timings In View Of Pms Visit

Offices in Hyderabad’s IT corridor asked to stagger timings in view of PM’s visit

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:33 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Hyderabad International Convention Centre in Madhapur on July 2 and 3, the Cyberabad Traffic Police have requested managements of offices in the Information Technology corridor to stagger their work timings as certain traffic restrictions would be in place in the surroundings of the venue.

Accordingly, offices particularly located between Kavuri Hills to Kothaguda junction, HITEC City MMTS Station to IKEA Rotary, were asked to stagger their work timings accordingly or go for work from home mode to avoid inconvenience.

Alternative Routes:

• Traffic from Neeru’s Junction towards Kothaguda Junction and Gachibowli Junction may be diverted at COD Junction via Durgam Cheruvu – Inorbit Mall – ITC Kohinoor – IKEA – Bio-diversity – Gachibowli and vice-versa and avoid Cyber Towers junction and Hitex Junction.

• Traffic from Miyapur, Kothaguda, Hafeezpet areas towards Hitec City – Cyber Towers – Jubilee Hills may use Rolling Hills – AIG Hospital – IKEA – Inorbit – Durgam Cheruvu road and avoid Hitex Junction and Cyber Towers Junction.

• Traffic from RC Puram, Chandanagar areas towards Madhapur, Gachibowli areas may use BHEL – Nallagandla – HCU –IIT – Gachibowli Road and avoid Alwyn – Kondapur road.

Heavy vehicles have been restricted between:

*JNTU towards Cyber Towers

* Miyapur towards Kothaguda

*Kavuri Hills towards Kothaguda

*Biodiversity towards JNTU

*Narayanamma College towards Gachibowli

The movement of heavy vehicles will be regulated in Madhapur Zone for smooth movement of traffic during the day, officials said.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police requested citizens to plan their accordingly and cooperate.