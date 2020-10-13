Officials may release Himayat Sagar water soon

Water levels in the reservoir stood at 1,762 feet as against the Full Reservoir Level of 1,763 feet; officials put on alert in the wake of steady inflows

Hyderabad: With copious rains lashing the city and its neighbouring areas, the Himayat Sagar is just one foot short of getting filled to the brim and there is the possibility of water being released downstream anytime. The water level in the Himayat Sagar reservoir was 1,762 feet on Monday afternoon as against the Full Reservoir Level of 1,763 feet after receiving 1,666 cusecs of inflows.

Officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) are constantly monitoring the inflows into the Himayat Sagar. With heavy rains expected during the next three days, officials said the decision to release water would be taken based on further inflows into the reservoir.

Already, Revenue, Police and Municipal officials have been put on alert in the wake of steady inflows into the reservoir. After almost a decade, the water levels in the reservoir have increased and district Collectors, Police Commissioners, GHMC and other departments have also been put on alert.

The residents of Shankernagar, Chaderghat, Moosanagar and neighbouring areas have been asked to stay alert, said a senior official from HMWSSB. Likewise, the water level in Osman Sagar was 1,773 feet against the FRL of 1,790 feet. The reservoir received 1,388 cusecs inflows till Monday afternoon.

Similarly, there are steady inflows into Singur reservoir. It is almost after eight years that the Singur reservoir is getting steady inflows, bringing lots of cheer among Hyderabadis and residents of Sanga Reddy. The water level in the Singur reservoir was recorded at 24.12 tmcft against the FRL of 29 tmcft.

The reservoirs are getting steady inflows and this augurs well for Hyderabad as HMWSSB officials inform that there will be no drinking water issues during the next summer and beyond.

HMWSSB supplies nearly 440 Million Gallons a day (MGD) to the city. These supplies are made through 270 MGD of River Krishna and 172 MGD of River Godavari.

The full reservoir level (FRL) of Nagarjuna Sagar is 590 feet, while present level is 588.88 feet. The FRL of Srisailam is 885 feet and the existing level is 884.5 ft. Similarly, the water levels in Yellampally project are 484.9 feet against the FRL of 485.5 feet.

Focus on low lying areas: DGP to officials

Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Monday asked district Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police to be on alert in the wake of reports of heavy rainfall across the State during the next three days.

In a statement, Reddy said police officials should be on duty round-the-clock during the next 24 hours to assist the people and special focus should be on low-lying areas. The police officials should coordinate with the district Collector concerned and authorities from the Disaster Management department to deal with any situation.

Reddy asked the police officials to accord priority to the calls received on the Dial 100 facility. He also asked the people to dial 100 in case of any emergency.

