Officials should win minds of public and work in that direction: Gangula

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar felicitating outgoing police commissioner V Satyanarayana in a programme held in Karimnagar on Friday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar opined that the government officials should win the hearts of the public by discharging duties with humanity. Advising the officers to work in coordination to enhance the reputation of the Karimnagar district, which has a great history, he said that each and every officer should win the mind of the people and work in that direction.

The Minister participated in the valedictory to outgoing police commissioner V Satyanarayana and welcome to new CP L Subbarayudu held at commissionerate office here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that it was a tradition to welcome new officers and give valedictory to outgoing officers. Satyanarayana was one among few officers, who won the minds of all sections of the people.

New CP Subbarayudu worked as Karimnagar OSD when he was MLA. Karimnagar was the birthplace of the former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao and the first Simha Garjana meeting was also held here. So, people had special respect for the district. Moreover, the officers, who worked in Karimnagar, have a good reputation across the state and would emerge as a brand. Stating that the posts were not meant to show one-upmanship, he said that every officer should work with humanity.

Four different wings including police, government, media and officers would do service to the public. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, MLAs Rasamai Balkishan, and Sunke Ravishankar, Rajanna zone DIG K Ramesh Naidu and others were present.