Ola S1 X+ now available with flat Rs 20K discount, at Rs 89,999

Under the campaign starting December 3, the all new S1 X+ is now available with a flat Rs 20,000 discount, bringing down the cost of S1 X+ to Rs 89,999

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:28 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Hyderabad: Ola Electric, on Saturday announced its ‘December to Remember’ campaign to further accelerate #EndICEAge mission. Under the campaign starting December 3, the all new S1 X+ is now available with a flat Rs 20,000 discount, bringing down the cost of S1 X+ to Rs 89,999.

A press release said the S1 X+ offers top-notch performance, advanced tech features and superior ride quality at an affordable price. It comes with a 3kWh battery and offers a certified range of 151 km. Powered by a 6kW motor, S1 X+ touches 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 90 kmph.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said, “Ola Electric has set a new industry benchmark with record-breaking sales of 30,000 units in the month of November. To further accelerate the adoption and make EV’s mainstream, today we are overcoming the biggest barrier to adoption with our new S1 X+.”

Buyers can get discounts up to Rs 5,000 on select credit cards, and credit card EMIs while the bouquet of finance offers include other deals such as zero down payment, zero-processing fee, and interest rates as low as 6.99%, the press release added.