Ombudsman issue set to rock HCA boat again

Hyderabad: The appointment of the long-delayed and the much-needed Ombudsman could yet again be the bone of contention in Sunday’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

This meeting was necessitated after the warring groups failed to resolve the appointment of the Ombudsman in the stormy March 28 AGM and it was decided to solve it through a secret ballot for the post.

While President Mohammed Azharuddin is pitching for Justice (retd) Deepak Verma, the secretary R Vijayanand faction is asking for Justice (retd) Nisar Ahmad Kakru for the post.

However, in the agenda, there is no mention of the secret ballot. It said: As agreed in the meeting that the agenda for Phase-II (meeting) will start from Point 6 onwards.

With Justice MS Ramachandra Rao of Telangana High Court upholding the appointment of Justice Verma as the Ethics Officer and Ombudsman, Sunday’s AGM could see another twist in the tale and it could spark off a fierce debate. Incidentally, the State High Court blamed secretary Vijayanand for `playing fraud to abuse the process of the court.’

It even said that there was mala fide intention of the petitioner Budding Stars in collusion with Vijayanand to cover up misdeeds.

Azharuddin is batting strongly for Justice Verma and would plead that the Apex Council had approved his (Justice Verma) appointment. He would even cite Justice Ramachandra Rao’s verdict.

“The main issue is the owning of multiple clubs and as a result, these members occupy key positions. They dictate terms and influence the decisions of the association. There are cases of conflict of interest also. Hence these people look worried and all of them are signatories to reject Deepak Verma appointment,’’ said a club secretary, adding ‘’I’m sure if an order is issued like saying a club secretary can have good number of clubs but will have only vote, how many club secretaries will be interested in these many clubs. It is time to stop the rot that is spreading like the dreaded Covid-19 virus in the HCA.’’

In the wake of High Court strictures, some of the club secretaries are even planning to seek the expulsion of Vijayanand, Mohd Moizuddin (Budding Stars), and other committee members who supported them in filing the petition and affidavit to stop Deepak Verma appointment.

The Vijayanand group is also gearing up for the `big’ fight. They said they have no problem with an Ombudsman. “But we have our own reservations against Justice Verma. We have in fact asked Justice Kakru, the former chief justice of Andhra Pradesh, and who is presently residing in the city. It would be easy for Justice Kakru and Justice (retd) Meena Kumari (as Ethics Officer) to operate from the same city.

“In fact, the constitution clearly says that AGM should approve the appointment of an Ombudsman. Although there is no mention of a secret ballot in the agenda, it was clearly decided in the March 28 AGM for this facility,” said a club secretary supporting the Vijayanand group.

In the last AGM, the HCA reached a new low when Azharuddin and former president Arshad Ayub were involved in an ugly spat with both charging each other with corrupt practices. The Ombudsman issue could rock the HCA boat again.

This second AGM, being held within a span of two weeks, is being conducted amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases. It will again be held on the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium ground instead of the hall. For Azharuddin, it is a big test as a defeat on this Ombudsman issue could be a sort of an embarrassment.

