Once in a blue moon on Thursday

Hyderabad: Sky enthusiasts and stargazers are in for a treat this August as the celestial calendar presents a rare spectacle – not one, but two full moons in a single month.

The phenomenon, known as a “Blue Moon,” is capturing the imagination of many, although it’s important to clarify that the moon itself won’t actually be blue.

Traditionally, a Blue Moon refers to the second full moon in a single month. This term has long been used in western folklore to describe the rarity of such an event.

“The first full moon of August illuminated the night sky on the 2nd at 12:02 a.m. This is followed by the second full moon, set to grace our skies on August 31 at 7:06 a.m. These occurrences, while not unprecedented, are relatively infrequent, happening approximately once every 2-3 years,” stated N. Raghu Nandan Kumar of Planetary Society.

The last Blue Moon event took place in 2020, gracing the skies on the 31st of October. Prior to that, the Blue Moon phenomenon occurred in 2012 (August) and 2015 (July). In 2018, skywatchers were treated to a double dose of Blue Moons, with occurrences in both January and March.

Curiosity has sparked questions about the appearance of the Blue Moon on the 31st of August. Will it be tinted blue? The answer is a clear no. The term “Blue Moon” refers to the timing of the event and not the moon’s actual color. The moon will maintain its usual silvery hue, clarified Planetary Society.