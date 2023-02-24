| One Dead 20 Injured As Lorry Rams Into Bus In Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Representational Image

Visakhapatnam: One person died and 20 others were injured–five of them seriously, when a lorry rammed into a stationary bus from behind at Dharmavaram in Yetrayipalli mandal of Anakapalle district near here on Friday.

There were 50 passengers in the bus and the injured were rushed to the government hospital at Nakkapalle where Parasaiah, 55, a resident of Isukathota of Visakhapatnam city, died while undergoing treatment.

The bus had stopped to take passengers when the accident occurred which resulted in the bus hitting an autorickshaw in the front and entering an irrigation canal.

The five persons seriously injured were shifted to the King George Hospital here for treatment.