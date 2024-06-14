| One Dies Another Injured In Road Accident In Sircilla

One dies, another injured in road accident in Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 01:10 PM

Representational Image

Rajanna Sircilla: A youth died and another one sustained serious injuries in a road accident that took place near Rudrangi mandal on Friday.

The incident occurred when an RTC bus and bike rammed into each other in the outskirts of Rudrangi. Residents of Rudrangi, Gandi Ajay and Abhi were traveling on the two wheeler vehicle when the incident took place.

While Ajay died on the spot, Abhi sustained serious injuries. Local people shifted Abhi to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Knowing about the incident, police visited the spot and began investigation by registering the case. Ajay’s body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.