BRS candidates file nominations, to intensify poll campaign

The BRS candidates along with the party legislators and other senior leaders are conducting roadshows, community interactions and door-to-door campaign in their respective constituencies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 06:01 PM

Hyderabad: BRS MP candidates Kyama Mallesh from Bhongir parliamentary constituency and Dr M Sudhir Kumar from Warangal constituency filed their nominations in their respective constituencies for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held on May 13.

Karimnagar candidate B Vinod Kumar and a couple of other BRS candidates have already filed their nominations, while the remaining candidates are expected to file their nominations over next three days.

On Monday, Kyama Mallesh along with his family and senior BRS leaders visited Yadadri and performed special puja of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

Later, he submitted two sets of his nomination papers to Returning Officer Hanumanthu K Jandage. He was accompanied by former Ministers Ponnala Lakshmaiah and Uma Madhava Reddy, former MLAs Gongidi Sunitha Mahender Reddy, Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and others.

BRS Warangal MP candidate Dr M Sudhir Kumar took out a massive rally with party activists from the BRS district office to Kaloji Narayana Rao statue. After garlanding the statue, he went to the District Collectorate and submitted two sets of nomination papers to District Collector and Returning Officer Pravinya.

Telangana Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash, MLC Baswaraju Saraiah, former Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, former MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and others accompanied him. With just three weeks left for the polling, the BRS intensified the poll campaigning across the State.

The party chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is scheduled to commence his roadshows on Wednesday.