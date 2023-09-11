One hundred young women get married at mass marriage program in Kashmir

Al Noor Yateem Trust administration organised the function without regard for caste, creed, or religion.

By ANI Published Date - 04:30 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

A girl sits among Kashmiri Muslim brides during a mass wedding event in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Srinagar: The Al Noor Yateem Trust recently organised a mass marriage ceremony in Srinagar, where 100 young women from poor families got married. This event was organised by the trust at the Bemina marriage hall in Srinagar. One hundred couples tied the knot at a simple ceremony.

A bride told ANI, “This is a great initiative, and we are thankful to the Al Noor Yateem Trust, which took the responsibility for the marriages. It’s our request that such mass marriage functions be continued in the future so that other orphans, poor, and needy people will benefit.”

The trust’s administration organised the function without regard for caste, creed, or religion. A Hindu girl named Manisha also got married during this function and appreciated the trustees.

The purpose of the function was to assist those boys and girls who are unable to marry due to various reasons, including social and financial issues. On this occasion, members of different civil societies, including senior citizens and religious scholars, were present to appreciate the organisers for this bold step and social cause.

Thousands of youths, both boys and girls, have become orphans due to insurgency. So, they are not able to bear expenses. So, the head of the Al Noor Yateem Trust came forward and organised this mass marriage ceremony for orphan girls in Srinagar.

The main aim of this trust is to help poor people, especially orphan girls. To date, the trust has already helped a number of poor girls, and this mass marriage ceremony was another positive step. The couples who got married came from various parts of the valley, including Srinagar. They received some important household items along with cheques distributed by the head of the trust.