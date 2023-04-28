| One Killed One Injured As Bike Hits Electric Pole In Asifabad

One killed, one injured as bike hits electric pole in Asifabad

A teenager was killed on the spot, while another sustained serious injuries when a two-wheeler rammed into an electric pole

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A teenager was killed on the spot, while another sustained serious injuries when a two-wheeler rammed into an electric pole at Kukuda village in Bejjur mandal on Friday.

Bejjur police said that the deceased boy was Peddala Nithish (15) and the injured teenager was Vishwanth, both belonging to Kukuda.

Nithish received fatal head injuries when his motorbike dashed against the electric pole after the rider lost control over it, resulting in his instantaneous death.

The pillion rider Vishwanth had grievous injuries in the accident. He was shifted to a hospital in Kaghaznagar. His condition is learnt to be critical.

While Nithish appeared for Class X examinations held recently, Vishwanath was a Grade VII student at a school in Utnoor mandal.

A case has been registered. Investigations got underway.