Telangana Rains: 45-year-old farmer electrocuted in Asifabad

Farmer was electrocuted after he touched an iron fence through which electricity was passing after power wires snapped due to the rains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:59 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 45-year-old tribal farmer was electrocuted after he touched an iron fence through which electricity was passing after power wires snapped due to the rains and strong winds at Raghapur village in Sirpur (U) mandal on Wednesday

The farmer, Kova Badirao, died on the spot when he came into contact with the fence in his farm around 9 am. He did not notice the snapped power line and touched the fence, neighbours said, adding the wires of the power line supplying electricity to farms in the area were damaged due to the rains on Monday.

Badirao is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.