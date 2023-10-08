One more mandal created in Nirmal

Beeravelli, a village in Sarangapur mandal, has been converted into a mandal to ease administration.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:42 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Nirmal: Another new mandal came into existence in Nirmal district. An order to this effect was issued on Sunday.

Beeravelli, a village in Sarangapur mandal, has been converted into a mandal to ease administration. The new mandal was formed by merging nine villages such as Beeravelli, Pyaramoor, Tandra, Vaikuntapur, Kankata, Vanjar, Chincholi-M, Jewly from existing Sarangapur mandal and Kalwa of Dilwarpur mandal, realising long pending dream of locals.

Locals thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for fulfilling their dream. They also thanked minister Indrakaran Reddy. They said that they would easily be able to reach mandal centre for various officials needs, besides saving time and money.

Malegaon, a village in present Kubheer and Beltharoda, a part of existing Thanur mandal were converted into mandals recently. While Malegoan has 13 villages, Beltharoda consists of 12 villages. Municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao assured to create the mandals while touring Nirmal district on October 4.

