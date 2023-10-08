Telangana tribals turn Mahua oil entrepreneurs

The entrepreneurial venture, undertaken by five members of the Sri Hanuman Joint Liability Group, brought to life the Mahua oil unit in Kaddampeddur just two weeks ago, with an investment of Rs 10 lakh.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 04:54 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Nirmal: In a remarkable display of innovation and self-sufficiency, members of a tribal self-help group in Telangana are paving the way towards sustainable livelihoods by venturing into entrepreneurship. Through the establishment of a cold-pressed Mahua oil production unit in Kaddam, the group is now reaping substantial financial benefits.

The entrepreneurial venture, undertaken by five members of the Sri Hanuman Joint Liability Group, brought to life the Mahua oil unit in Kaddampeddur just two weeks ago, with an investment of Rs 10 lakh. Their collaborative efforts, in conjunction with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor, the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and the district administration, have made this pioneering initiative a success.

Motivated by the prospect of creating a reliable source of income through the sale of Mahua oil, known for its unique nutritional values and health benefits, the group members took the plunge into entrepreneurship. With the availability of raw materials within the district, they saw a viable opportunity. Impressed by the initiative, ITDA-Utnoor sanctioned Rs 6 lakh to the self-help group members, while the remaining cost was shared by SERP and the district administration, DRDO Project Director Vijayalaxmi told Telangana Today.

Each member now earns Rs 15,000 monthly from oil production. The members procure seeds from local tribals in various parts of Kaddampeddur mandal at Rs 30 per kilogram, pricing the resultant oil at Rs 800 per litre, with plans to extend sales online in the near future.

Furthermore, this venture offers the local tribal community an avenue to earn an additional Rs 30,000 annually by collecting and selling Mahua seeds. With a traditional practice of gathering between 10 to 15 quintals of seeds from December to May, the tribal can augment their yearly income through this seasonal activity.

Mahua oil, laden with essential minerals such as calcium, carbohydrates, fiber, and proteins, also boasts of health benefits. As noted by Hyderabad-based nutritionist Sujatha Stephen, the oil can be used in salad dressings or applied topically to alleviate discomfort caused by rheumatoid arthritis, marking it as a versatile and beneficial product stemming from this entrepreneurial venture.