‘One Nation, One Election’ a diversion tactics: Narayana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:59 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: Stating that his party was opposed to NDA government’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, CPI National Secretary K Narayana said the BJP had brought the issue to the forefront to divert the attention from the core issues.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Narayana said ‘One Nation, One Election’ contradicted the spirit of federalism. The BJP was resorting to such measures out of fear of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to implement the agenda of RSS through ‘One Nation, One Election’. “RSS believes in one nation, one party and one leader. PM is giving shape to the RSS agenda by bringing law to conduct Lok Sabha and assembly polls simultaneously,” he alleged.

He also questioned the need for a special session of Parliament, scheduled to be held from September 18 to 22 and alleged that the BJP wanted to conduct the Lok Sabha elections earlier and for that, a special session of the Parliament had been called. “BJP has become nervous. It is using all the tactics to retain the power,”he said.