One Nation, One Election: Strategic advantage for BRS rather than challenge

By PS Dileep Published Date - 08:31 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Hyderabad: The proposal for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, popularised as ‘One Nation, One Election,’ might not have a major impact on Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Far from being a challenge, this move could play into the hands of the BRS and to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s strategic vision.

The BRS was gearing up for the Assembly polls scheduled for November-December 2023 when the BJP’s proposal for ‘One Nation, One Election’ surfaced. While some may view this as a surprise, it’s important to recognise the potential benefits for the BRS. Many including opponents and political analysts anticipated it to be a major challenge for the BRS which became a national party last year.

However, the party leaders feel otherwise stating that it would provide a significant advantage to the party on many fronts, especially in Telangana and other neighbouring States like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh where the party is keen to contest the upcoming elections to both the Lok Sabha and the State Assembly.

Firstly, the BRS strongly believes that such a proposal cannot be implemented hastily, considering the complexities involved. The party which had repeatedly welcomed reforms and innovation, had previously extended support for ‘One Nation, One Election’ in 2018, citing time and cost-saving benefits. Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar had recently stated that the BRS was not opposed to such proposal, but wanted a thorough discussion with all stakeholders.

“Any decision without consulting the stakeholders will only prove the BRS’ argument that the BJP was adopting dictatorial policies with no regard for the elected governments and the Constitutional authorities,” another BRS leader told Telangana Today.

Secondly, this move could potentially disrupt the opposition’s strategies. The BRS has already announced candidates for most Assembly seats, with the candidates hitting the campaign trail and creating a momentum. By delaying the elections, the opposition parties may struggle to maintain the same level of campaign fervor, giving the BRS a clear advantage.

“We are well-prepared. With a strong 60 lakh members, the BRS has enough manpower to reach out to every voter in Telangana even if simultaneous elections are held. Moreover, this would be an opportunity for the party to consolidate its dominance in Telangana,” said a BRS general secretary, involved in the election preparations.

The party has recently rolled out a series of welfare measures to strengthen its vote bank, and a longer campaign period could allow them to further solidify their position.

It is widely speculated that the simultaneous polls would push forward Chandrashekhar Rao’s plans to contest Lok Sabha elections in other States. But the BRS leaders argue that the scenario is completely contrasting at the field level. “The Chief Minister had repeatedly stated that we are in no hurry. Our goal is to achieve qualitative change in the governance at the Centre, and not mere politics,” said another senior leader closely involved in the BRS Maharashtra operations.

The BRS has already completed its organisational structure and is primarily focusing on winning majority seats in the districts bordering Telangana. The party is also making considerable progress in establishing its footprint in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. “We have the State unit in-charges in place and appointed the State heads. Separate teams have been established to oversee the party operations in these States. The BRS president will monitor the overall electioneering,” the Maharashtra leader added.

Further, the BRS leaders view the potential simultaneous polls as a boon rather than a burden. According to BRS leaders, if both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are held together, the only candidates who would need to be withdrawn temporarily are those contesting for parliamentary seats. These MPs can then return to their respective constituencies to lead campaigns. “Simultaneous polls would significantly reduce the party’s workload in Telangana, effectively cutting it in half,” another leader added.