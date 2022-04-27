One of injured of KTPP blast dies at hospital in Hyderabad

02:38 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: One of the seven injured employees of the KTPP in Chelpur, succumbed to burn injuries at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The deceased was Kethumalla Veeraswamy, an artisan employee. He along with six others suffered serious burn injuries in the incident that happened on Monday night.

As he suffered nearly 80 per cent burn injuries he was shifted to Hyderabad from a private hospital in Hanamkonda on Tuesday. But he died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Condition of two other is also said to be serious, according to the hospital sources.