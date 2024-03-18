Police carried out vehicle checking in old Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 08:35 PM

Representational Image.

Karimnagar: As part of implementation of election code of conduct, police carried out vehicle checking in different parts of the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Monday.

In order to check the flow of money, liquor and other gifts to lure the voters, police launched vehicle checking. As part of checking, Sircilla police have seized Rs 1 lakh unaccounted cash from a vehicle at Jillella check post.

The vehicle was moving towards Sircilla from Hyderabad. Karimnagar commissionerate police also checked vehicles in different places of Karimnagar town.

The police said that vehicle checking would continue till the completion of the election. On the other hand, Karimnagar Collector Pamela Satpathy also inspected the integrated check-post set up in Arnakonda in Choppadandi mandal and observed vehicle checking.

She instructed the officials to install CCTV cameras at check posts and intensify the checking process. Additional Collector Praful Desai, Tahsildar Narender and others were present.